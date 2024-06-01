Neena Gupta recalls shooting for Panchayat 3 in 'challenging' 47° C: 'Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai'

Actor Neena Gupta, who stars in Panchayat season 3, has spoken about the challenges she faced while shooting for the show. Speaking with Indian Express, Neena recalled shooting in 45°- 47° temperature, and how she even had to fall off a bike on a road in a scene. (Also Read | Panchayat recap: What are your favourite characters up to in season 3?) Panchayat season 3 features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

Neena Gupta talks about shooting Panchayat 3

When asked if she felt like she couldn’t take it anymore, she said, ‘every day’. Neena added “We had to shoot in 45°- 47° temperature. This time I had to fall off a bike. There were pebbles and gravel on the road and upar se dhoop thi (and it was hot). It was challenging for all of us — for the actors, for the technicians. Actors could at least stand in the shade with fans in their free time. It was physically very tough to shoot this and maybe that’s why people are liking it because it is so genuine, so people relate to it. Mehnat toh karni chaahiye (one should work hard), it was fun.”

Neena Gupta thanks God for work opportunities

Neena also said, “It is a very exciting phase. I thank god for it at least twice-thrice everyday for this phase, I got Panchayat and other work. At this point I am taking care of my health and hoping for good work to come my way because only work can keep you going in life. Kaam nahi hai toh bohot takleef hoti hai, kaam hai toh jeevan sukhi rehta hai (It is difficult when there is no work, life is good when there is work).”

About Panchayat

Panchayat has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. The Prime Video show also stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra), an engineering graduate, who for lack of a better job option, takes up the post of a secretary of a panchayat office in Phulera, a fictional remote village in Uttar Pradesh.

The third season of Panchayat premiered in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on May 28. As per the director, there are at least two more seasons in the pipeline for the popular comedy drama series.