Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers calls Ram Charan a ‘hot dude’; says he wants to collaborate with the RRR actor

DJ Alex Pall of the American music duo The Chainsmokers would like to collaborate with actor Ram Charan someday. Talking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, the American DJ was clear that he wanted to collaborate with the ‘hot dude’ from RRR. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan touches Chiranjeevi's feet; celebrates political win with Ram Charan, Varun Tej. Watch) Alex Pall would like to collaborate with Ram Charan some day.

Alex Pall on Ram Charan

When Raj asked Alex who his ‘dream Indian artiste’ is for a collaboration, Alex wasn’t forthcoming. He said whomever he collaborates with; he wants it to be a proper fusion of two worlds, something that’s not for the sake of it. He also said he doesn’t want to do it just to ‘make more fans in India’ because ‘music is sacred’.

But when asked if there was a Bollywood actor he would like to work with, Alex was quick to answer. While not recollecting Ram’s name, he said, “Who is that guy in RRR who is like that hot dude?” When the host points out that both Ram and Jr NTR have a massive fan following, Alex says, “The less goofy one, the more military one. I want to collaborate with him; the whole movie was unbelievable.” In RRR Ram played Sitaramaraju, an Indian Imperial police officer.

The Chainsmokers' love for Bollywood

Alex also shared his love for Bollywood cinema on the podcast, talking about how when he was on a plane and a passenger in the seat in front of him was watching a Bollywood movie, he was ‘entranced’ by the ‘dancing, scenes, colours and choreography’.

This is not the first time Alex or Andrew Taggart, the other half of The Chainsmokers have spoken about their love for Indian movies and artistes. In 2017 they told Hindustan Times, “We want to act with Priyanka Chopra now. We have already done a song [together], so now we want to act in a Bollywood movie with her! We were supposed to meet Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, but because of the schedule everything got messed. Hell yeah! We're interested in Bollywood.”

Upcoming work

After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram is currently working with Shankar on a film called Game Changer. The film, which will also feature Kiara Advani in the lead role, will be released in September this year. The actor has also given his nod to a film with director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame, apart from a movie by Sukumar.