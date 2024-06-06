Pawan Kalyan touches Chiranjeevi's feet; celebrates political win with Ram Charan, Varun Tej. Watch

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan returned home to Hyderabad after his historic political victory at Pithapuram. The joy and pride of this achievement were palpable as the newly-elected MLA celebrated the win with his beloved family. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan compares his political victory to the success of Tholi Prema: ‘I haven't known victory for years’) Pawan Kalyan returned to Hyderabad after a visit to Delhi to celebrate the political win with his family.

The atmosphere was filled with love and happiness as he touched Chiranjeevi’s feet, a gesture of respect, before cutting a cake with his nephews Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, niece Niharika Konidela, son Akira Nandan and other members of the family.

Pawan in a celebratory mood

In a video shared by Pawan’s team on X (formerly Twitter), he arrives home with his wife, Anna Lezhneva, and son, Akira Nandan. He is showered with flower petals when he gets out of the car. Pawan can’t stop grinning as he hugs Ram, Varun, his sister-in-law Surekha, Niharika, and his mother, Anjana Devi.

Before going inside after receiving harathi, Pawan bows down and touches his brother, actor Chiranjeevi’s feet. Chiranjeevi pulls his leg before garlanding him. After clicking pictures with all the family members, including his brothers Nagababu and Lavanya Tripathi, Pawan cuts a massive cake while Sai whistles in happiness. Anna can also be seen hugging Upasana Konidela and Pawan touches his mother and sister-in-law’s feet too.

Akira celebrates his father

Pawan’s ex-wife and Akira’s mother, actor Renu Desai shared a video on her Instagram, writing about how their son made a video edit for his father. The video, set to Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Care About Us sees clips from Pawan’s films.

She wrote, “Akirii just now called me and told me mummy share this montage of Nana so here it is for my little boy who is so happy and proud of his father’s journey.”

Earlier on Thursday, Akira also accompanied his father to Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi. A proud Renu shared pictures of the meet on her Instagram, writing, “Akira called me after meeting PM Modi garu and told me that our PM garu had a magnetic aura around him and that he felt his strong personality and presence across the room itself.”