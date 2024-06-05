Mahesh Babu says Pawan Kalyan’s political win in AP is a ‘reflection of the confidence’ people have in him

Actor Mahesh Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Pawan Kalyan on his political win in Andhra Pradesh. The actor was all praise for Pawan, calling it a ‘remarkable win’ and praising the actor-politician for winning people's hearts. (Also Read: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Nani congratulate Pawan Kalyan on his victory in AP elections: ‘You are a game changer’) Mahesh Babu congratulated Pawan Kalyan on his win in the AP elections.

Mahesh Babu congratulates Pawan Kalyan

Mahesh wrote on X, “Congratulations on your remarkable win, @PawanKalyan! Your victory is a reflection of the faith and confidence people have placed in you. Wishing you a tenure filled with success in realizing your dreams for our people.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Actors Nithiin, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh also congratulated Pawan on his stupendous win. “Dearest @PawanKalyan garu.. As a fan and as a brother, I am supremely thrilled and overjoyed at your history making win in this election and the way you have Powered the alliance to the Top! Can’t express my happiness enough as emotions are taking over. But what a fantastic hard fought, well deserved stupendous win ! More ‘Power’ to You, our Power Star for ever!!” wrote Nithiin.

Ravi wrote, “Big congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu for the huge victory in the Pithapuram constituency and kudos to your grit and resilience through out this journey. May you continue to serve the people with your big heart and be a source of inspiration to everyone!!”

Venkatesh playfully called Pawan ‘MLA garu’ writing, “Congratulations dear @PawanKalyan on the historic win!! No one deserves this more than you, my friend. May you soar to greater heights and continue to inspire with your hardwork, strength and dedication to serve people. Wishing you all the best, Pithapuram MLA garu.”

After it was announced that Pawan’s Janasena Party won the 21 seats it contested in Andhra Pradesh elections, apart from its ally, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) winning majority, congratulatory messages have been pouring in. Everyone from Ram Charan and Jr NTR to Pawan’s family members like Chiranjeevi, Sai Durgah Tej and fans have congratulated him.

Upcoming films

Pawan has three films in lineup. He has Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, which will release on September 27, Krish and Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Pawan’s focus has solely been on politics for a few months now, and now that he’s an MLA, it remains to be seen if he will wrap up shooting for his films before delving into politics.