Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar attend son Gautam's graduation ceremony: ‘I know you’ll shine brighter than ever’

Actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar got emotional and penned notes on their son Gautam Ghattamaneni's graduation day. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the couple shared photos as Gautam completed his studies from ISH, Hyderabad. (Also Read | Mahesh Babu's son Gautam to pursue higher studies at NYU, Namrata Shirodkar says 'Big Apple gained a bright new star’) Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar with son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

Mahesh pens note

On Gautam's special day, Mahesh wore a black T-shirt and denims. Namrata Shirodkar wore a white outfit, and Sitara was seen in a red dress. Gautam wore a black shirt and trousers under his navy blue cape. In one picture, Mahesh posed with Gautam. He also shared pictures and videos as Gautam stood on stage with his classmates.

Sharing the post, Mahesh captioned it, "My heart bursts with pride! Congratulations on your graduation, son! This next chapter is yours to write, and I know you’ll shine brighter than ever. Keep chasing your dreams, and remember, you’re always loved! I am a proud father today @gautamghattamaneni." Namrata wrote, "Speechless, only love."

Namrata shares post

Namrata shared pictures also featuring herself and Sitara. She wrote, "My dear GG, as you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your life, I want you to know how proud I am of you. Remember to stay true to yourself, follow your passions, and never lose sight of your dreams. Believe in yourself as much as I believe in you, and know that no matter where life takes you, you will always have my love and support. Congratulations on your big day. The world is yours here on. I love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni."

About Mahesh's family

Sitara also shared several photos on Instagram and wrote, “Mewing boss graduated @gautamghattamaneni.” Gautam is the only son of Namrata and Mahesh. The duo got married in 2005 and welcomed Gautam in 2006. The couple welcomed daughter Sitara a few years later.

Gautam will now study in NYU

Last year, Namrata revealed on Instagram that Gautam will pursue his higher studies at New York University. Namrata captioned the post, “NYU bound!! @gautamghattamaneni embarks on a new chapter.”

She also added, "So proud of your hard work, passion, and determination that brought you to this moment my little big boy (heart eyes emojis). The Big Apple just gained a bright new star! (Star emoji) Love love and more love to you my son (black heart emojis).