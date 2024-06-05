Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Nani congratulate Pawan Kalyan on his victory in AP elections: ‘You are a game changer’

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who founded the Janasena Party (JSP) and formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), achieved a remarkable feat in the AP elections. His party won all the 21 seats it contested, making him an MLA for the Pithapuram constituency. The news of his victory was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from his family, celebrities, and fans on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan compares his political victory to the success of Tholi Prema: ‘I haven't known victory for years’) Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and other celebs congratulated Pawan Kalyan on his win.

‘You are the man of the match’

His brother, actor Chiranjeevi, called Pawan a ‘man of the match’ and a ‘game changer’ for AP elections. He wrote, “My dear Kalyan babu, thrilled by the massive & fantastic mandate by the people of Andhra Pradesh. You truly are the Game Changer of this elections. You are the Man of The Match!”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

He also wrote, “Your deep concern for the people of AP, your far sight, your heartfelt desire about the State’s development, your sacrifices, your political strategies have manifested in this terrific result. I am simply proud of you! Heartiest Congratulations!!!,” adding, “With your honesty, sincere efforts and able support, I am sure you will help put the state on the path of unprecedented growth and serve people exceptionally well Love & Blessings!!!”

‘Pawan achieved great success’

Jr NTR, whose family members, including Balakrishna, are in the TDP and won majority, congratulated them, apart from Pawan, for the success. He wrote, “Dear @ncbn, my heartiest wishes to mavayya (uncle) for this historic achievement... I hope your success will lead the state of Andhra Pradesh on the path of development.”

Jr NTR also congratulated Balakrishna writing, “Won by a stunning majority @naralokesh. To Balakrishna babai (uncle) who won for the third time and won as MP @sribharatm to, @PurandeswariBJP atta (aunt), my best wishes.” He added, “Also my heartiest wishes to @PawanKalyan who has achieved such a great success.”

Celebs congratulate Pawan Kalyan

“Congratulations to the NDA Alliance of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, @ncbn garu and @PawanKalyan Garu for their massive victory in AP!! god bless,” wrote Akkineni Nagarjuna on X. Nani wrote, “Congratulations to the hero on and off screen @PawanKalyan gaaru. The way you were doubted, the way you fought and the way you won is not just a story to tell but a lesson to learn. Proud of you Sir. Hope you reach bigger heights and set an example with your work.”

Pawan’s nephew, actor Sai Durgha Tej (formerly known as Sai Dharam Tej) shared a video of him hugging his uncle tight after the results were announced, writing, “Your victory is our pride.. our Janasena. @pawankalyan garu my hero,my guru,my heart, most importantly MY SENANI.”

Upcoming films

Pawan has three films in lineup. He has Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG, which will release on September 27, Krish and Jyothi Krishna’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Pawan’s focus has solely been on politics for a few months now, and now that he’s an MLA, it remains to be seen if he will wrap up shooting for his films before delving into politics.