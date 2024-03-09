Sai Dharam Tej changes his name to Sai Durgha Tej for a sweet reason

On Saturday, Sai Dharam Tej held a press meet in Hyderabad to talk about his new production house, his short film and changing his name. The actor revealed to the media why he changed his name to Sai Durgha Tej and shared the sweet reason behind it. (Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej’s Ganja Shankar in legal trouble; Anti Narcotics Bureau issues notice) Sai Dharam Tej changed his name to Sai Durgha Tej after his mother Vijaya Durga

‘My mom should always be with me’

Many actors change their names for numerology or other reasons but Sai says he wants to be known as Sai Durgha Tej from now on in honour of his mother, Vijaya Durga. He also named his production house, Vijaya Durga Productions, out of respect for her.

“Ever since I started working in films, I wanted to set up a production house in my mother’s name. My mother should always be with me. That’s why I am changing my name to Sai Durgha Tej,” he said at the press meet. He went on to talk about the three important women in his life, telling the press, “My grandmother Anjana Devi, my mom and younger sister Madhavi are my biggest sources of happiness.”

About the short film Satya

In August last year, on Independence Day, Sai and Swathi Reddy starred in a short film called The Soul of Satya. They screened the film in Hyderabad on Women’s Day. “When I came to know that my friends are making this film, I requested them to let me be a part of it,” said Sai at the meet, adding, “The film has been screened at numerous film festivals so far.” The short film saw him playing an Indian army soldier while Swathi played his wife. Satya is produced by Sai’s production house, apart from Dil Raju Productions, Harshit Reddy and Hanshita.

Upcoming work

Sai will soon be seen in Sampath Nandi’s Ganja Shankar. The film ran into controversy recently when the Anti Narcotics Bureau issued a notice to him, Sampath and producer Naga Vamsi to change the film’s title. Rumours have been circulating on X that Ganja Shankar has been shelved due to ‘budgetary constraints.’ The makers haven’t addressed these rumours nor given fans any update on the film. The actor also gave a vague answer when asked about the film being shelved at the press meet, telling the media to inform him if they have an update on his film.

