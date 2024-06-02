Dhanush and Nagarjuna to pull off ‘breathtaking stunts’ for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera

Sekhar Kammula is currently shooting his next film, Kubera, with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The National Award-winning filmmaker has commenced a major action schedule at specially erected sets in Hyderabad, which involves the whole cast of the film. (Also Read: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna's looks from Sekhar Kammula's Kubera revealed. Watch video from Mumbai shoot) Dhanush and Nagarjuna in stills of Sekhar Kammula's Kubera.

Dhanush and Nagarjuna to pull off stunts

A press note shared by the makers of Kubera states that Dhanush, Nagarjuna, apart from the rest of the cast is taking part in the schedule. “Both Dhanush and Nagarjuna will perform some breathtaking stunts in this ongoing schedule. The film will present them in contrasting roles, as shown in their respective first-look posters,” reads the note. The film’s team also shared a behind-the-scenes picture which shows Sekhar discussing a shot with his crew.

Kubera’s shooting is in progress

The majority of the talkie portions of the film have already been wrapped up, and post-production is underway for the social drama. Kubera also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh, who are also taking part in the schedule. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banner. Sekhar’s Kubera is a multilingual film, being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music.

Dhanush’s look in Kubera

Dhanush’s first look from Kubera was released in March this year which saw him in tattered clothes with a smile on his face. Kubera is known as the richest god and Sekhar juxtaposed that with Dhanush looking unkempt, with long hair and a beard. The wall behind him sees a painting of Lord Shiva taking alms from Goddess Annapurna. Rashmika and Jim’s looks from the film are yet to be revealed.

Upcoming work

Dhanush is getting back to direction with Raayan, which stars him, Sundeep, Kalidas Jayaram, Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. He will also star in Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic.