Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna's looks from Sekhar Kammula's Kubera revealed. Watch video from Mumbai shoot

Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s multi-lingual film Kubera. The duo was recently spotted in Mumbai, heading to the shooting spot while dressed in their looks from the movie. (Also Read: Manushi Chhillar reveals she would have ‘loved to do’ this role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal) A video of Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna shooting for Kubera has been shared online.(Instagram)

Dhanush, Rashmika on sets

In a video shared by a paparazzi photographer, Dhanush and Rashmika can be seen walking towards their shooting spot. Dhanush dresses in a dark suit, while Rashmika wears a light-coloured kurta-pyjama set. While Dhanush walks by without looking at the melee surrounding him, Rashmika smiles as she realises she’s being clicked.

The latter also took to her Instagram stories early on Thursday, sharing a picture of the moon from the film’s set and writing, “Anddddd it's pack up! #kubera.”

About Kubera

Besides Dhanush and Rashmika, Kubera also stars Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. The film was launched on March 8 with a first-look poster featuring Dhanush looking a little too rugged. While there’s no confirmation from the makers yet, Nagarjuna plays a police officer in the film. He shot for a schedule with Dhanush in the US earlier this year. Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Kubera has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Recent work

Dhanush was recently seen in Captain Miller, which released earlier this year. In the film, he plays a British soldier who develops a conscience and fights against them. Besides Kubera, he is also writing, directing and starring in a movie titled Raayan, which features Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan as his co-stars.

Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor last year. This year, she will be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, apart from the Telugu films Rainbow and The Girlfriend. She will star in Chaava in Hindi with Vicky Kaushal as her co-star.