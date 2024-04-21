Manushi Chhillar reveals she would have ‘loved to do’ this role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Manushi on Rashmika Mandanna's role in Animal

When questioned further about which role she would have preferred between Rashmika Mandanna's and Triptii Dimri's characters, if the rumours were true, Manushi said, “I love him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga). See, both are really interesting roles (Rashmika Mandanna's and Triptii Dimri's characters). But I loved Rashmika's character because, in this whole world where men were fighting each other, she really stood her ground.”

In Animal, Rashmika's Geetanjali is married Ranbir's Vijay, while Triptii's Zoya has an affair with him. The actor said about Rashmika's Animal role, "She really confronted a man. She held him accountable. She said I don't care about who you are, what you are doing outside, and how dangerous you might be. But you're my husband, and I will hold you accountable. Her character had an arch. I felt that was such a good opportunity, and she did a great job. So, that's a role I would have loved to do."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in news for Kabir Singh

Recently, the filmmaker grabbed attention as he tweeted after actor Adil Hussain dissed their 2019 movie Kabir Singh in an interview. Sandeep took to X (formerly Twitter) to bash Adil, who had a small role in the movie, and said in an interview that he regretted doing the movie and was embarrassed about it.

Sandeep chose to mock Adil's long filmography of ‘art films’ in his tweet. “Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as your 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI help. Now smile properly,” he wrote.

About Animal

One of last year's biggest blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal grossed more than ₹900 crore worldwide. While it did set the cash registers ringing, Animal was slammed by many for glorifying toxic masculinity.

Recently, actor Taapsee Pannu weighed in on the film's success and spoke about why she would never have done such a movie. Earlier this year, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke about the film, and called its success 'dangerous'.

Animal revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil's Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay. The film stars Rashmika opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist.