Taapsee Pannu reveals why she would have never done Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'With power comes responsibility'

One of 2023's biggest blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has reportedly grossed more than ₹912 crore worldwide. While it did set the cash registers ringing, Animal was slammed by a section of critics and audience for making heroes out of misogynistic, violent men. Now, in an interview with with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Taapsee Pannu has weighed in on the film's success and why she would never have done such a movie. Also read: Nimrat Kaur says she liked Animal but was scared to talk about it Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad, which was about a woman leaving her husband after he slaps her; Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

Taapsee reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

When asked about Animal, Taapsee Pannu said even though she has not watched the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, she 'has a take on it'. The actor said, “Lot of people told me too much about it (Animal). Look, I am not an extremist, so I agree to disagree to a lot of people... don't compare it to Hollywood and say 'If you liked Gone Girl, how can you not like Animal'? You are catering to a different audience. In Hollywood, people don't start copying actors' hairstyles from movies or using a film's line in real life. They also don't start stalking women after seeing it in a movie. But all this happens in our country. This is our reality. You cannot compare our film industries with Hollywood and say 'Why are these pseudos talking like this about Animal, when they can enjoy Gone Girl as an art'? Understand the difference.”

Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Taapsee Pannu on why she would not do such films

Taapsee's statement comes days after Animal's team slammed veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's comment about the film, where he called its success 'dangerous'. Asked if movies like Animal should be made, Taapsee said such films should be made but with a 'different outcome that you want the society to be influenced by'. The actor said people should not get influenced by films and have a 'solid moral compass' but that was 'unfortunately not the case'.

Speaking about why she would not do a film like Animal, Taapsee said, "Keeping the reality (of society) in mind, I need to exercise my power because Bollywood or being a star and actor gives you that soft power. And with power comes responsibility. So it is my opinion, and I am not one of those, who will tell XYZ actors that they should not do these films. They have their own choice; we are in a free country and we have a freedom of choice. I wouldn't do it (Animal) is what I am saying."

Earlier, Taapsee, who has worked in films like Thappad, had also spoken against Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. One of the biggest grossers of 2019, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer received flak for its misogynistic gaze and normalising violence in a romantic relationship. It was the Hindi remake of Sandeep's Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

More about Animal

Besides Ranbir, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures.

Animal boasts of extreme violence and has been slammed by many for glorifying toxic masculinity. It revolves around a troubled father-son relationship between Anil's Balbir Singh and Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh aka Vijay. The film stars Rashmika opposite Ranbir and Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist.

