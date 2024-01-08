Kangana Ranaut says audience praising Animal is 'discouraging', hints at changing her career in future

Kangana Ranaut has criticised Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, though she didn't name the film. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, Kangana said that the audience encourages 'women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes'. She also said that was 'deeply discouraging' for her who has been doing woman empowerment films. (Also Read | Animal team reacts to Javed Akhtar's comment on film, takes a dig at feminism: 'Your art form is false') Kangana Ranaut shared posts on X.

Kangana on why she didn't star in films with Ranbir, Salman, Akshay

Kangana also hinted that she might change her career from films 'to give best years of my life to something worthwhile'. She said that she refused films alongside Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, 'not because I had anything personal against them'. The actor also wondered if the audiences have no participation in this 'steep regression of women in films'.

On Monday, a person praised Kangana's film Tejas on X and said, "#Tejas on Zee 5. Such an excellent movie starring Kangana. Fail to understand why the movie didn’t do well. Karan Johar and gang wanting to destroy her career. Must watch."

Kangana criticises Animal

She replied, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films, might shift career in coming years, want to give best years of my life to something worthwhile."

Kangana talks about her female lead films

In another tweet, Kangana said, “The latest trend of films where women are reduced to mere flower on the wall, violently and disgracefully stripped of their dignity and clothes is beyond appalling. Reminds me of the time when I entered films, vulgar item numbers, quick in and out sleazy and dumb roles against older men were prevalent. Many years later fighting for pay parity, trying to encourage female lead films like Gangster, Woh Lamhe, Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika, Thalaivii, Tejas I ruffled many feathers along the way.”

"Went against big production houses like YRF and Dharma. Said no to big heroes like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor. Not because I had anything personal against them, all for the cause of woman empowerment and today looking at the condition of women in films my heart sinks… is film industry only to blame for this? Audiences have no participation in this steep regression of women in films ?" she added.

Will Kangana shift career to politics?

Asking about her 'might shift career in coming years' remark, a person asked if she hinted at fighting election in MP this year. Kangana replied, "No no please don’t overthink I am venturing into restaurant business as well…. Politics is not a business it’s lokseva."

Javed Akhtar criticised Animal too

Recently, Javed Akhtar too had said that the success of a film where 'a man asks a woman to lick his shoe' is 'very dangerous'. Javed had said, “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and if the film is a super duper hit, then that’s very dangerous.”

The Animal team slammed him saying that all his ‘art form is big false’, if a ‘writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover’. In Animal there is a scene where the film's lead character Rannvijay (Ranbir Kapoor), asked Zoya (Triptii Dimri) to lick his shoes to prove her love for him.

