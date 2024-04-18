As expected, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is fuming after Adil Hussain dissed Kabir Singh: 'I'll replace your face with AI'

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is offended once again. He took to X (Formerly Twitter) to bash actor Adil Hussain, who recently said less than kind words about Sandeep's 2019 movie, Kabir Singh. Adil, who had a small role in the movie, said in an interview that he regretted doing the movie and was embarrassed about it. (Also read: Adil Hussain regrets being a part of Kabir Singh, walked out of theatre in 20 mins) Adil Hussain starred in a short role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is furious

Sandeep chose to mock Adil's long filmography of ‘art films’ in his tweet. “Your 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to you as your 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did. I regret casting you, knowing that your greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save you from the shame by replacing your face with AI help. Now smile properly,” he wrote.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

What did Adil say?

Adil had said in a recent chat with AP Podcast's YouTube channel that he was not interested in the movie and told his agent to quote a large fee to the production house so that they would reject him themselves. However, they agreed and he also decided to say yes to the movie. He said that the scene he shot for seemed good enough but when he saw the movie, he could not sit through it for more than 20 minutes.

“I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified,” he said he was embarrassed about being a part of that film and hopes his wife doesn't watch it as she would not approve of it either.

As Adil's interview clip was posted on Reddit on Wednesday, many were sure Vanga would not take it lying down.

About the criticism against Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has long been criticised for his treatment of toxic masculinity, disrespect of women in his movies. It started with Arjun Reddy and continued with Animal, his ₹900 crore hit from last year, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

He was criticised for Animal by Javed Akhtar, but Team Animal (which many believe is run by Vanga himself) fired back on Twitter, questioning the lyricist and screenwriter's knowledge about arts. "Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover then all your art form is big FALSE and if a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said 'lick my shoe' then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let's just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period."