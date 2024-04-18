Adil Hussain regrets being a part of Kabir Singh, walked out of theatre in 20 mins

Adil Hussain, known for playing versatile characters, has worked across diverse genres. The actor also played a crucial role in Shahid Kapoor's romantic-drama Kabir Singh. In a recent interview with the AP Podcast YouTube channel, Adil expressed his views on the film. (Also read: Shahid reveals he didn't 'hear anything that exciting' post Kabir Singh script) Adil Hussain has said that he regrets working in Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.

Adil Hussain signed Kabir Singh without reading the script

While recalling signing Kabir Singh without even reading the script, the actor confessed that he regrets doing the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Adil was asked if considering the success of Animal, this was going to be the new trend. He opined, “I really hope not. I think I saw a part of that film. That's the only film in my life that I did without reading the script, without watching the Telugu movie it was based on. And I went to see Kabir Singh in Delhi and after 20 minutes I just walked out. The only film that I have regretted doing till date is Kabir Singh because I think it is misogynist and makes me feel small as a human being.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Adil Hussain defends freedom of expression

“I didn't even dare to watch Animal so I can't comment on that. I heard stories from trusted friends but unless I watch it, I can't comment. But I am a part of Kabir Singh so I went to watch it. I feel everybody has a right to make a film the way they want. I would defend his (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) freedom to make a film. But I disagree with him completely. I think a film like Kabir Singh celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitmises male misogyny and violence against anybody (does not have to be a woman). I have said it before that the only film I regret doing is Kabir Singh.”

Adil will next be seen in Janhvi Kapoor starrer action-thriller Ulajh.