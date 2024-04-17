Ulajh Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor plays a fierce diplomat in Sudhanshu Saria's spy action-thriller. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor, who is usually known for portraying girl-next-door characters is stepping into much darker space with Ulajh. The teaser of the Sudhanshu Saria directorial has been released. Janhvi is seen playing a young diplomat in the movie who witnesses a world of teachery and espionage on a foreign soil. (Also read: Boney Kapoor confirms Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Ram Charan's next) Janhvi Kapoor plays a young diplomat in Ulajh.

Janhvi plays a conniving diplomat in Ulajh

The teaser begins with Suhana aka Janhvi jogging and later cuts to her character interacting with foreign officials. A voiceover is heard, “Suhana, do you really think that whatever you did was meant for your country? Betrayal, loyalty are mere words where people like us get trapped. These nations, borders are just lines drawn in the sand. They are not worth anything.” The 56-seconds tease ends with Janhvi's voiceover as she says, “The cost of betrayal is life. Either sacrifice yourself or take someone else's life.” Apart from showing her graceful and elegant side while meeting diplomats, Suhana is also depicted as a conniving spy. From killing enemies to honey-trapping adversaries, she is willing to go the forbidden path for her nation.

Ulajh is backed by the makers of Raazi

Ulajh is backed by the makers of Raazi, Badhaai Do and Talvar. Apart from Janhvi, the action-thriller also features Gulshan Deviah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi also essay crucial roles in the film. The script is co-written by Sudhanshu and Parveez Shaikh, while Atika Chauhan has penned the dialogues. The movie produced by Vineet Jain will be releasing on July 5, 2024.

Janhvi will also be seen in Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva. It is her first debut Telugu movie. She has also completed Karan Johar's Mr & Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi has also been signed for her second Telugu film RC16 directed by Pushpa fame Sukumar.