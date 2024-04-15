Inside pics from Janhvi Kapoor's ‘Princess Diaries royal slumber party’ for Radhika Merchant

Ahead of the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, Janhvi Kapoor and BFFs of the bride-to-be organised a bridal shower for her. The actor described it as a “Princess Diaries royal slumber party.” (Also Read: Isha Ambani parties at Janhvi Kapoor's home; Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani also spotted. See pics and videos) Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower, with Anant Ambani also making an appearance

Janhvi shares pics from bridal shower

Janhvi on Monday shared some unseen moments from the bridal shower on her Instagram handle. The first picture shows eight girls wearing pink gathered around the bride-to-be, who looked lovely in her white satin nightwear with feather details.

In the second picture, Radhika, wearing a crown, seemed surprised at the arrangements her friends had pulled off for her bridal shower. In another still, the groom-to-be Anant Ambani made an appearance with his boy gang, wearing a blue satin nightwear. In another image, Janhvi is seen in a candid moment sitting cross-legged on a sofa.

Janhvi captioned her post, “A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party (hearts emojis) for the most special bride.” Janhvi's brother and actor Arjun Kapoor left a fire emoji in the comments, whereas her friend and celebrity influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also posted red heart emojis.

About Anant and Radhika

Earlier, Janhvi had attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The three-day pre-wedding festivities of the couple were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guests were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, a cricket drama opposite Rajkummar Rao, which is set to hit cinemas on May 31. She will also reunite with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan for Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Karan Johar. She will also be seen in the pan-India film Devara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles.

