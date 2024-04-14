Isha Ambani parties at Janhvi Kapoor's home; Shloka Ambani, Anant Ambani also spotted. See pics and videos
Isha Ambani, along with sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, was seen visiting actor Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai residence last night. Anant Ambani also joined them.
Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Shloka Mehta were spotted arriving at Janhvi Kapoor's home after attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai on Saturday night. Soon after Diljit's concert was over, Anant, Isha and Shloka were spotted in their cars outside Janhvi's home. Also read | Isha Ambani’s Holi bash: Priyanka Chopra gives a speech, guests gorge on a royal dinner thali and more
Isha, Anant and Shloka outside Janhvi's residence
Anant donned a blue shirt featuring animal print. Isha, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a pink outfit. Shloka was also in a pinkish outfit, and was photographed sitting beside Isha in the same car. Anant arrived in a separate car with an entourage of cars. Pictures and videos of the Ambani family were shared by paparazzi and fan pages.
Janhvi at Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities
Janhvi and Rihanna burned the dance floor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar in March. The actor danced with the singer to the song Zingaat from her debut film Dhadak (2018) on the first day of the three-day Ambani festivities.
Sharing a video recently of them dancing together, Janhvi wrote on Instagram, “This woman is a Goddess. Stop it…goodbye.” Rihanna also commented on the video, writing, "Love you."
Janhvi was seen in an ethnic Indian look for Anant and Radhika’s 'Hastakshar' ceremony, which marked the culmination of the couple's lavish pre-wedding festivities spanning from March 1 to March 3. The event also saw a 'Maha Aarti', as the couple celebrated the union.
Star-studded guest list
Apart from Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, among many other celebs, the Ambani pre-wedding had a host of international celebs, business tycoons and cricketers in attendance.
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, businessman Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawalla and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma were also part of the Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.
