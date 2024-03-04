Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor are the new BFFs; singer reacts to their dance video from Ambani party

Actor Janhvi Kapoor danced with singer Rihanna to the song Zingaat from her debut film Dhadak (2018) at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Friday. Sharing a video of them dancing together, Janhvi wrote on Instagram, “This woman is a Goddess. Stop it…goodbye.” Now, Rihanna has commented on the video. Also read: Rihanna reveals ‘only reason’ she left India post her performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's bash Janhvi Kapoor with Rihanna during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party in Jamnagar.

Janhvi Kapoor dances with Rihanna

"Love you," wrote Rihanna on the video. Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to 'queen' Rihanna's comment on the video she had posted to Instagram Stories. The actor wrote, "Ur (You are) my (queen emoji)."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While Janhvi wore a metallic dress, Rihanna was in a pink hooded gown. Janhvi's father, film producer Boney Kapoor, also commented, writing, "Indian queen with Caribbean queen." A fan commented, “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance to Zingaat!!! ICONIC.”

Rihanna was one of the highlights of Ambani bash

Videos of Rihanna, clad in a shimmery green gown with a pink head wrap, performing her smash hits, including the 2012 chartbuster Diamonds, on day 1 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding party in Jamnagar have been doing the rounds on social media.

The singer-songwriter thanked the Ambanis for making her a part of the family affair. "Thanks to the Ambani family I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations," she said.

The nine-time Grammy winner, whose ninth studio album is in the works, reportedly charged a whopping ₹52 crore for her performance. A number of Bollywood A-listers, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ranveer Singh, Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were in attendance at Rihanna's concert, her first-ever show in the country.

Star-studded guest list

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg with wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US president Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, businessman Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma were also part of the Ambani pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, held between March 1-3.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place