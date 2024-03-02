Rihanna dances to Zingaat with Janhvi Kapoor, aces the desi thumka. Watch video from Ambani party

R&B icon Rihanna was in India the last two days to attend and perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar. Not only did she belt out hits like Work and Diamonds, she also joined Bollywood stars later for an after party. (Also read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 2 live updates: Family releases new pictures of Ambanis with couple) Rihanna clearly had a tonne of fun at the Ambani party on Friday night.

Janhvi and Rihanna's dance off

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing with Rihanna to her song Zingaat. Rihanna, in a pink dress, matched Janhvi's thumkas to the beat. Janhvi wore a shimmery silver dress to the party. Sharing the video, she wrote, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye.”

Janhvi's fans were excited to see her dancing with Riri. “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC,” wrote a fan. Another joked, “Rihanna Kumari Jha.”

Rihanna's performance

The international music sensation, who belted out hit songs such as Where Have You Been, Rude Boy and Pour it Up, had Indian film celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shreya Ghoshal and Shiamak Davar grooving to her tunes.

Dressed in a shimmering body-hugging fluorescent green and pink outfit, Rihanna put up her best moves and also interacted with the audience at the grand event, which is being held over three days at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter thanked the Ambanis for making her a part of the family affair.

"Thanks to the Ambani family I'm here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you the best. Congratulations," she said.

As the prelude of her song We Found Love played, Rihanna asked the audience members if they believed in love.

"Make some noise for love right now. Send some extra love to the bride. It's my honour to be here and I want you to put your hands together like this," the multiple Grammy winner said before singing the popular track.

About the wedding

Tycoons from around the world, heads of state, as well as Hollywood and Bollywood stars, reached Jamnagar on Friday where Mukesh Ambani is kickstarting a big fat wedding celebration for his youngest son, Anant.

The nearly 1,200-person guest list includes Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Pichai, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan.

All eyes are on Anant Ambani, 28, and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, who will tie the know in July. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

