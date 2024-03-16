Isha Ambani’s Holi bash: Priyanka Chopra gives a speech, guests gorge on a royal dinner thali and more

Isha Ambani hosted a grand bash titled ‘A Roman Holi’ by Bulgari at the Ambani residence on Friday night. Radhika Merchant, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and numerous other celebs attended the bash that saw many guests in attendance. They were treated to a delicious thali, engaging conversations and more at the event. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana and other stars stun at Isha Ambani's Holi party. See pics) Lucia Silversti and Christophe Babin of Bulgari pose with Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani at A Roman Holi bash(PTI)

The delicious spread

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to her Instagram stories to share pictures and videos from inside the bash. Calling Isha and Priyanka ‘stunning hosts’ she shared a picture of the duo posing for a click. She also shared a picture of herself and Aditi Rao Hydari twinning in red.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Screen grabs of Anaita's Instagram stories (Instagram)

One of the videos shared by a fan sees Priyanka and Isha chatting it up at the long dinner table filled with guests. Ayushmann Khurrana can also be seen in the video. Writing ‘busy now’ with a wink emoji, Anaita also shared a picture of the delicious thali the guests were treated to at dinner. The thali features a wide range of curries apart from flavoured rice and more. She also shared a picture of the long dinner table decorated with fresh flowers, tealight candles and more.

Jewellery designer Aditi Gupta wrote on her Instagram that the bash featured 150 guests and showcased 9 Bulgari heritage jewellery pieces. She also wrote that Priyanka Chopra and CEO of the luxury brand, Christophe Babin, delivered speeches after the event.

A star-studded guest-list

Apart from Priyanka, Ayushmann, Isha and Radhika, the event was also attended by numerous celebs like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Orry, Aditi, Sharvari Wagh, among others. Priyanka looked stunning at the event in a pink saree while Ayushmann opted for a cream outfit. Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza earlier on Friday. She made heads turn in a bralette and sweeping pants at the launch.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place