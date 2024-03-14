 Rihanna dances to SRK’s Chaleya at Anant, Radhika’s pre-wedding event. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Rihanna dances to Shah Ruk Khan’s Chaleya at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event. Watch

Rihanna dances to Shah Ruk Khan’s Chaleya at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 14, 2024 03:57 PM IST

The video that shows Rihanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Chaleya from the film Jawan at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event has gone viral.

Rihanna recently attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar and delivered an electrifying performance. She belted out some of her all-time hits, including Rude Boy, Pour It Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things. After her performance, she was vibing to the DJ mix. Now, a video of Rihanna dancing to a Shah Rukh Khan song was shared online.

Rihanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. (X/@AwaaraHoon)
Rihanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. (X/@AwaaraHoon)

Read| Rihanna performs barefoot at Anant Ambani’s Party in India and the reason shows her ‘queen attitude’

“Rihanna vibing to SRK’s Chaleya song at Ambani event,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video shows Rihanna swaying to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s song Chaleya from the film Jawan. The video also shows soon-to-be groom Anant Ambani and soon-to-be bride Radhika Merchant shaking a leg to it. In the clip, one can also see Orry, Isha Ambani, and others grooving together.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Watch Rihanna vibing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya here:

Rihanna was in Jamnagar for two days. On her way to the Jamnagar airport, she went live on Instagram with her best friend, Melissa Forde. In the video, she asked, covering her face, “Is this live for real?” She also said, “I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back,” reported Moneycontrol.

Also Read| Rihanna seems unbothered by criticism for India performance, drops a 'bold' post on Instagram

According to a report by Daily Mail, Rihanna was paid £5 million ( 52 crore) to perform at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

When Rihanna and Orry met at the Jamnagar gala, the singer admired Orry’s earrings. And, in a sweet gesture, Orry gave his earrings to her. He even shared a post saying how his earrings ‘found love in Jamnagar’ and are ‘in a better place’ now. The two even posed for several pictures together, where Rihanna flaunted the earrings Orry gave her.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On