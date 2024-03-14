Rihanna dances to Shah Ruk Khan’s Chaleya at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event. Watch

Rihanna recently attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar and delivered an electrifying performance. She belted out some of her all-time hits, including Rude Boy, Pour It Up, Diamonds, and Wild Things. After her performance, she was vibing to the DJ mix. Now, a video of Rihanna dancing to a Shah Rukh Khan song was shared online. Rihanna dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. (X/@AwaaraHoon)

“Rihanna vibing to SRK’s Chaleya song at Ambani event,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video shows Rihanna swaying to Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s song Chaleya from the film Jawan. The video also shows soon-to-be groom Anant Ambani and soon-to-be bride Radhika Merchant shaking a leg to it. In the clip, one can also see Orry, Isha Ambani, and others grooving together.

Watch Rihanna vibing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya here:

Rihanna was in Jamnagar for two days. On her way to the Jamnagar airport, she went live on Instagram with her best friend, Melissa Forde. In the video, she asked, covering her face, “Is this live for real?” She also said, “I had the best time in India. I only have two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back,” reported Moneycontrol.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Rihanna was paid £5 million ( ₹52 crore) to perform at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

When Rihanna and Orry met at the Jamnagar gala, the singer admired Orry’s earrings. And, in a sweet gesture, Orry gave his earrings to her. He even shared a post saying how his earrings ‘found love in Jamnagar’ and are ‘in a better place’ now. The two even posed for several pictures together, where Rihanna flaunted the earrings Orry gave her.