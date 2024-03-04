Rihanna makes a bold statement after facing heavy criticism for ‘lacklustre’ show at Indian pre-wedding bash

Rihanna made a splashing comeback to the stage when she came out of her semi-retirement earlier this week to perform at an Indian wedding bash. She received a whopping fee of $6.3 million for her exclusive show at the pre-wedding festivities of Asia's richest man's son. One would expect this to be a moment of resounding applause, considering the diva made her anticipated return to her musical roots for the first time since her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. On the contrary, her performance was met with heavy criticism as fans were disappointed with the exhibit. They especially took a blow since she'd been paid a hefty fee for the performance, which eventually resulted in her being branded ‘lazy’. Rihanna promoting a new Fenty lip balm line - Lux Balm.(Instagram / Fenty Skin)

Her supposedly ‘boring’ show kicked off Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding itinerary in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Despite it all, she's come out of the uproarious commotion in high spirits and has broken her silence on Instagram.

How Rihanna reacted after the ‘lazy’ allegations

Rihanna seemed to have put it all behind her in the most ‘savage’ ways possible. The Lingerie brand Savage X Fenty founder launched a bold statement on the line's official Instagram page. The post captioned, “badgalriri's had Savage on rotation since Day 1," dropped yesterday on social media. It portrays the superstar in an alluring light as she reassumes her entrepreneur tag to promote a range of underwear from Fenty's latest lingerie collection, defined as “so sexy and simple."

The Umbrella songstress appears to be dealing with the situation in her own classic way. However, fans still can't seem to rise above the fact that she was allegedly paid double Beyonce's fee, who came to India for a similar event a few years back.

The Work hitmaker has assumed a calm disposition above the noise, akin to how she's put a pin on her musical contributions in the past few years. Her makeup brand Fenty and lingerie launch with Savage X Fenty keeps the billionaire star - labelled the “richest female musician” (Forbes 2021) - busy. She's also enjoying her time as a working mom to little boys, shared with A$AP Rocky.