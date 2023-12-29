Gulshan Devaiah, ex-wife give relationship a second chance after divorce with a ‘mature, constructive’ approach

Gulshan Devaiah has revealed that he is giving his broken marriage a second chance. The actor told India Today that this time he and his ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta have adopted a different approach towards their relationship. Gulshan and Kalliroi tied the knot in 2012 and got divorced in 2020. Also read: Gulshan Devaiah on turning down roles that don't interest him: ‘I get calls from the South but…’ Gulshan Devaiah with ex-wife Kallirroi Tziafeta.

Confirming reuniting with his ex-wife, Gulshan Devaiah said, “We want to nurture the good things we had with each other. This has led us to this point where we can say that let’s try again and have another go at it. The approach is much different this time – it’s very mature, constructive and productive. There is no guarantee that everything will end up good but it does feel different and better.”

Who is Kallirroi Tziafeta?

Kallirroi hails from Greece. She played Elmira, who tied the knot with Pravin Dabas' already-married man, leading his first wife (played by Dia Mirza) to attempt suicide.

Gulshan and Kallirroi continued to be friends post divorce

Gulshan and Kallirroi got divorced in 2020 but both of them occasionally post pictures from their fun outings on Instagram. With a happy picture with Gulshan, Kallorroi had shared on Instagram in October, “Sir, can I get a selfie sir?? I’m a big fan.”

Earlier this year, Gulshan had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am fortunate. I give equal credit to my ex wife Kallirroi for really making sure we keep in all the good things and not ruin anything. We didn't think we wanted to be an example for society. I am saying this because I have so many friends who can stand even a mention of their exes. I never wanted that for me. People think it’s tough, it isn't, actually. We gave ourselves time, we were not in a hurry. She is my best friend now. I can tell her anything. If I go out on a date I tell her that I have been out and this happened. She would share the same with me. I do miss her, sometimes. I miss having her around. I am sure she also does. Our relationship is in a different phase right now.”

Gulshan was seen in Raj and DK's web series Guns and Gulaabs this year. He drew appreciation for his role of Char Cut Aatmaram. He also saw the release of Duranga season 2.