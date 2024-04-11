Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule makers spent 60 crore on Gangamma Thalli jatara scene: Report

Director Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’s shooting is underway. The producers recently released a teaser on Allu’s birthday, giving a glimpse of the much-talked-about jatara scene. A report by News18 states that it cost the makers a whopping ₹60 crore to film this scene. (Also Read: Decoding Allu Arjun's androgynous jatara look in Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser) Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2

Gangamma Thalli jatara scene

In the teaser, Allu’s Pushpa Raj can be seen dressed in a blue pattu saree with body paint on, apart from jhumkas, necklaces, bangles, nose pin, gunghroo and more. The scene sees him dressed in Mathangi vesham for the Gangamma Thalli jatara in Tirupati.

A report by the website claims that the makers spent about ₹60 crore to shoot a six-minute scene. According to the report, it took the makers 30 days to wrap up the scene. A source from the film’s team refuses to confirm or deny the specific amount, telling Hindustan Times, “All I can say is that it’s a very high budget set which required a huge amount to set the melee. The makers worked hard on the scene because it’s crucial to the story. Allu Arjun even got severe back pain but completed the scenes.”

In December last year, HT reported that shooting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise was put on pause because Allu shot for a song and a fight in the jatara get-up which gave him severe back pain.

OTT rights

OTT Play reported in January this year that while Amazon Prime Video bagged OTT rights for the first part of Pushpa for ₹30 crore, the makers quoted triple the amount to Netflix India for the sequel. It’s also reported that Sukumar will receive a stake from the OTT deal. Netflix announced earlier this year that Pushpa 2: The Rule is a part of their line-up for the year. News18 reports that the makers sold the film’s digital rights for ₹100 crore, but the film’s team is yet to address these claims.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule will also star Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others, with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will release in Telugu, apart from other south Indian languages and Hindi. Pushpa: The Rise hit screens in December 2021 and fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since.

