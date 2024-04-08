Allu Arjun Birthday Special: Pushpa The Rise, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo & other box office blockbusters to watch today

With Pushpa: The Rise, South superstar Allu Arjun broke several box office records, emerging as one of the most celebrated and adored actors of the country. But it wasn’t the first time that his release rocked ticket counters. Today on the stylish star’s birthday, let’s take a look back at his highest grossing films which can be revisited while we eagerly wait for his next predicted blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun's highest grossers

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Sukumar’s action drama had to be at the top of this list. The film not only shattered records at the box office by collecting ₹360–373 crore worldwide, but also made it to the list of highest grossing Telugu films of all time. Today on the superstar’s 42nd birthday, makers launched the much awaited teaser of the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule as a return gift for fans

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

The second highest grossing Indian film of the year, this action masala drama made a special place in our hearts. Allu Arjun was at the top of his game and proved that he is the ultimate hero of action and comedy genres. Also starring the gorgeous Pooja Hegde, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo made a whopping collection worth ₹262–280 crore

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017)

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde make a dynamic duo. Before winning hearts with their chemistry in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, they rocked the box office with another blockbuster titled DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham. This masala entertainer gave Hegde the Entertainer Of The Year award whereas Arjun got another film in his list of highest grossers, with a collection of around ₹150 crore

Sarrainodu (2016)

Allu Arjun and Aadhi Pinisetty, who played the antagonist, were celebrated for their incredibly versatile performances in this vigilante action film. However, the screenplay was not loved by many members of the audience. Nevertheless, Sarrainodu emerged as a major success at the box office with an impressive collection of approximately ₹127.6 crore. On the film’s 5th anniversary, the actor called it a major landmark in his acting career

Race Gurram (2014)

Allu Arjun and Shruti Haasan sweeped the Filmfare Awards Best Actor trophies with their mesmerizing performances while their action comedy emerged as the highest grossing Telugu film of 2014. Race Gurram also made waves at the box office with a collection of ₹101.27 crore

Which of these Allu Arjun blockbusters have you watched so far?