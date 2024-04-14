Rashmika Mandanna says Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will see Srivalli 2.0, calls her 'super sorted'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli, Pushpa Raj’s wife, in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, she opened up about the evolution of her character from the first part of the film to now. (Also Read: Decoding Allu Arjun's androgynous jatara look in Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser) Rashmika Mandanna plays Srivalli in Pushpa The Rule.

‘You will see Srivalli 2.0’

Rashmika told the publication that she found playing Srivalli ‘challenging and fun’ due to the ‘spontaneity.’ “I didn’t really know my character Srivalli in Pushpa because I didn’t know the story, I didn’t know her as a character, I didn’t know how to play her, I didn’t know the world we were creating. I didn’t know anything. So, every day on set felt like visiting a playground,” she said.

However, with Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika says she knows more about the character and the world she inhabits. While she said she can’t divulge much, she called her character ‘super sorted’ in the sequel. “Srivalli in Pushpa 2 is someone super sorted. Now I know the world that we are living in, I know the character I’m playing, and now it’s Srivalli 2.0, I can say,” she added.

Rashmika in Pushpa

In Pushpa, Rashmika plays a village belle called Srivalli, whom Pushpa Raj woos and eventually marries. The first part sees her initially rejecting Pushpa till she falls for him. The titular character also rescues her from Dhananjay’s Jolly Reddy, setting off a chain of events that make him enemies.

The makers of Pushpa revealed Rashmika’s first-look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Dressed in a silk saree and swathed in gold, the actor sported a sindoor in the look that garnered attention. On Allu’s birthday, the makers also shared a teaser, that did not reveal much but showed the actor in a jatara avatar.

Rashmika will soon be seen in Chhava in Hindi, apart from Rainbow and The Girlfriend in Telugu.

