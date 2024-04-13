Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she doesn’t take success lightly: ‘I know there are girls prettier than me…’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll. After Pushpa: The Rise and Sita Ramam, she tasted massive success with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Despite polarising reviews, the film did well at the box office. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, the actor opened up on why she doesn’t take that success for granted. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Animal being called misogynistic: ‘If you enjoyed the film…’) Rashmika Mandanna opened up in a recent interview about fame and success.(Instagram)

‘I’ve learnt not to take it lightly’

Talking to the publication, Rashmika stated that she doesn’t believe in taking either joy or success lightly, because she knows there are people more talented or prettier than her out there and she wants to make the most of what she has been given. She said, “I know that there are a lot of girls out there who are prettier and way more skilled and talented than I am, but I have been given this opportunity to be at the place that I am in today and I’m truly grateful. No joy in life or the success you achieve in your career should be taken lightly - I have learned this over the last few years.”

‘If you’re not thick-skinned it affects you’

In the same interview, Rashmika spoke about being judged for her every move since gaining fame, calling it ‘normal.’ However, she also pointed out that one needs to be thick-skinned to deal with everything coming their way in this field, saying, “If you speak, the world listens and passes judgments and criticisms and has many opinions - which is perfectly normal - but if you’re not thick-skinned, it can affect you mentally and emotionally, in ways that people are not very aware of.”

Upcoming work

Rashmika has numerous projects she’s working on, both in Telugu and Hindi. She is reprising her role as Srivalli in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun, the film will release on August 15. Apart from that she’s acting in a Telugu-Tamil bi-lingual called Rainbow and a film called The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran. In Hindi, she’s shooting for Chaava, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Pradeep Rawat.

