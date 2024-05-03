Kubera: Intriguing first look of Nagarjuna from Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer out. Watch

Watch Nagarjuna's first look

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna treated fans to his first glimpse of the film and wrote, "Here is my first look in Sekhar Kammula's KUBERA."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The video shows Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella during heavy rain, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing a ₹500 note all wet on the ground, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile. He was dressed in a blue shirt, a pair of black trousers, and sported glasses.

More about the film

Money symbolises the film's title, Kubera, which is known to be the Hindu God of wealth. Recently, the first look of actor Dhanush was unveiled, which garnered a positive response from audiences. Reportedly, Dhanush portrays a character who starts as a homeless man but eventually rises to become a powerful mafia. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera boasts an ensemble cast which also includes Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Rashmika shared photo from sets of Kubera

Earlier in April, Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming film Kubera. The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture showing the moon and a building; with it, she wrote, "And it's pack up! Kubera." The release date for Kubera is yet to be announced.