Kubera: Intriguing first look of Nagarjuna from Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer out. Watch

Kubera: After Dhanush's first look, the makers of the highly-anticipated film unveiled the first glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni. Check it out.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kubera stars Dhanush along with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. Months after Dhanush's first look was revealed, Nagarjuna's look from the film was unveiled on Thursday. The veteran actor exudes a calm, disquieting menace in the first look. Also read: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna's looks from Sekhar Kammula's Kubera revealed. Watch video from Mumbai shoot
Watch Nagarjuna's first look
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna treated fans to his first glimpse of the film and wrote, "Here is my first look in Sekhar Kammula's KUBERA."
The video shows Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella during heavy rain, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing a ₹500 note all wet on the ground, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile. He was dressed in a blue shirt, a pair of black trousers, and sported glasses.
More about the film
Money symbolises the film's title, Kubera, which is known to be the Hindu God of wealth. Recently, the first look of actor Dhanush was unveiled, which garnered a positive response from audiences. Reportedly, Dhanush portrays a character who starts as a homeless man but eventually rises to become a powerful mafia. Sekhar Kammula's Kubera boasts an ensemble cast which also includes Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.
The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Rashmika shared photo from sets of Kubera
Earlier in April, Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse from the sets of her upcoming film Kubera. The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture showing the moon and a building; with it, she wrote, "And it's pack up! Kubera." The release date for Kubera is yet to be announced.
