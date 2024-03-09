Kubera first look: Dhanush looks unrecognisable in film with Sekhar Kammula, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna

National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film with Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh has now been titled Kubera. The filmmakers released the film’s title and Dhanush’s first-look from the film on Maha Shivaratri. (Also Read: Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan denies writing Raayan: ‘I am merely an actor in this project’) Dhanush looks unkempt in the first-look of Kubera

Dhanush’s first-look

While Dhanush simply shared the posters and video on X by writing ‘D51 Title Look’, Nagarjuna wrote that he was ‘excited for the journey ahead,’ writing, “#KuberaFirstLook is here…Excited for the journey ahead with incredible talents!! (sic)” Rashmika wrote, “The first look is (heart eyes and fire emoji) I love it! I am so excited for this one!! #Kubera And it has lord Shiva and Parvathi in the first look poster.. starting off with the blessings and couldn’t have asked for more! (sic)”

Kubera is known as the richest god and Sekhar juxtaposes that with Dhanush with a smile on his face but looking unkempt, with long hair and a beard, dressed in tattered clothes. The wall behind him sees a painting of Lord Shiva taking alms from Goddess Annapurna. The makers released a motion poster which sees music by Devi Sri Prasad.

About Kubera

Kubera is presented by Sonali Narang and produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, a unit of Asian Group, in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The makers will release character looks for Nagarjuna, Rashmika and Jim at later dates. Niketh Bommi is the film’s cinematographer while Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers. Chaithanya Pingali has been credited as the co-writer. The film marks both Dhanush and Jim’s debut in Telugu cinema. The film was launched in January, and will also release in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Upcoming work

Sekhar’s previous films Fidaa and Love Story were massive hits, so expectations are high on this one. Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller, which also saw Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan starring in the film. He is also getting back to direction with Raayan, which stars him, Sundeep, Kalidas Jayaram, Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Rashmika, last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, will soon be seen in Rainbow, The Girlfriend in Telugu and Chaava in Hindi, apart from reprising her role of Srivalli for Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule.

