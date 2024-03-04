Manmadhudu reunion: Anshu reunites with Nagarjuna after two decades, says he's chivalrous as ever. See pics

Actor Anshu took to Instagram and her newly-launched X account to share pictures of a Manmadhudu reunion, comparing the actors then to now. She shared a still of her and Nagarjuna from the 2002 film Manmadhudu, apart from pictures taken at a party in Hyderabad. (Also Read: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna to star together in Sekhar Kammula’s next) Anshu and Nagarjuna had a mini Manmadhudu reunion in Hyderabad(Instagram)

In the pictures both Anshu and Nagarjuna can be seen dressed in black as they catch up at the party. “Two decades ago, I shot Manmadhudu with Nag sir. Reuniting with him after all these years, his generosity and chivalry are as vibrant as ever. Some memories truly stand the test of time. #Manmadhudu#ThenAndNow #AbhiMaahi,” she wrote, sharing them.

Anshu stays in London but is visiting India. She caught up with her friends in Hyderabad and bumped into Nagarjuna at a party hosted by her friend. The duo shared memories of them acting together and catching up on life. Fans are thrilled to see ‘Abhi and Mahi’ in the same frame again after so long.

Her potential comeback

Talking to Nikhil Vijayendra Simha on his vodcast, Anshu stated that she was very young when she shot for the film and it was difficult for her to make friends in the film industry. She said she signed films with Prabhu Deva and Allari Naresh, whom she went to film school with, but she chose to go back to London instead.

“It was isolating for me, that’s why I went back. But Prabhas was lovely, that’s why he’s called darling,” she said, adding, “I won’t say I want to come back, I appreciate that I am married and that I have two children. I understand I’ll not be romancing young heroes, or I may just end up doing that. Cinema has changed a lot, you see a lot of married women acting. There’s so much to do on OTT too. I am back to meeting old friends and seeing how things are.”

About Manmadhudu

Manmadhudu was directed by Vijay Bhaskar and penned by Trivikram. The film released 22 years ago and also starred Sonali Bendre in the lead role. Anshu acted in Manmadhudu, Raghavendra, Missamma and Jai before returning to London to complete her studies.

