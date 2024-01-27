Sonali Bendre on Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain: It has been 25 years to my films and HT City!

It’s silver jubilee year for HT City, and Sonali Bendre is sharing the same vibe as two of her films -- Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain -- are also completing 25 years since their release in 2024. Sonali Bendre will next be seen in next season of Broken News

It’s been 25 years… Can you imagine that I have been here for these many years,” Bendre says with a chuckle.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The 49-year-old adds, “It doesn’t seem so long at all. But I am wondering why it does not seem so long? I have an 18 year old son today, who’s all grown up and gone to university. So it should feel long. But why is it not feeling long is the question I’m asking myself…. When I realised that the films are completing 25 years, that got me thinking, “Oh my God, it’s been 25 years”.

“I did not think of it like that. I don’t know where the 25 years have gone. It feels like 10 years to me… I didn’t feel the passage of time. It seems like 10 years back, not 25 years”.

When it comes to Sarfarosh, the film, which narrates the story of an Indian police officer on a mission to stop cross-border terrorism, has been helmed by John Matthew Matthan, and also stars Aamir Khan. Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath-Saath Hain explored the values and traditions of a joint family through an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Mohnish Bahl.

“The films put forward different sides of me… Both are landmark films because these are few of those which I heard in entirety. I asked John many questions, but realised that everyone including Aamir is seeing something in the film,” she says.

Looking back, the actor shares, “The beautiful part was that at that point of time films such as Duplicate were happening, which was more to do with the image -- a girl with long legs, good body and face... Both the films brought a different side of me in front, like in Sarfarosh, I was a middle class girl, which connected to me…. For the first time in this alien world of film, I was closer to what I am and my upbringing and as a person”.

When it comes to learning in the past 25 years, Bendre has a lot in her hand.

“I was so raw when I came into this world… But I realised when we grow and when we evolve, there are some things that you learn and some things can get left behind. Sometimes I do have a pang of regret ke yeh rehgaya…. But as I grew older, I understood that was meant to be,” she adds.

While wrapping up the conversation, she sent a special message to all the HT City readers.

“A huge congratulations to HT City for completing 25 years and celebrating this milestone year with me. While they have been entertaining us for all these years, they have evolved, stayed relevant with time, and continue to remain true to their core. In this ever-changing dynamic world, HT has only strengthened its value and prestige, and I would like to congratulate the entire team and wish them all the luck for the next 25 years to come,” she concludes.