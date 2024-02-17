Allu Arjun says there are plans to turn Pushpa into a franchise: ‘You can definitely expect part 3'

Allu Arjun will be back as Pushpa in the sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is going to released in 2024. Amid the excitement for the upcoming sequel, Allu Arjun has spilled the beans on planning a franchise on his character, with one more film on the cards. Speaking to Variety at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival, Allu Arjun said about Pushpa ‘we do want to make it a franchise.’ (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule release date announced: Allu Arjun will bring more mayhem to big screens on 15 August 2024) Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa: The Rise.

What Allu Arjun said

Allu Arjun is at the Berlin Film Festival where the film is being screened at the European Film Market as it seeks potential international audiences. Speaking about it, the actor said, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup. I just want to see how people abroad are going to see this film, and try to understand how they view Indian cinema, just understand how film festivals are and what kind of films are watched and what is the mindset of the people that come there.”

'Urban Indians are similar to global audiences'

He further talked about the feedback he received about the film not only from Indian audiences but from those overseas. "I didn’t find much of a difference [between] the way the urban Indians have watched the film and the people overseas. And I think urban Indians are similar to global audiences. So, all the things that they have liked in terms of the candidness of the film or the performances, I’ve got similar feedback from urban audiences in India and overseas," he said.

In 2021, Pushpa 1: The Rise became a huge blockbuster across India, making Allu Arjun the new pan India star. The film saw him play a daily wage worker turned red sanders smuggler called Pushpa, who rises in ranks and wants to have an empire of his own. He even won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

