National Film Awards 2023 full list of winners: Rocketry wins Best Film, The Kashmir Files wins for National Integration

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday via a press conference by the jury at National Media Centre, Delhi. The announcement of awards was livestreamed on Press Information Bureau's Facebook and YouTube channels. (Also read: National Film Awards 2023 live updates) The 69th National Awards were announced on August 24.

Here's the full winners list:

Feature Film Category

Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film- Anur

Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho

Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie

Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show

Best Maithili Film- Samanantar

Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film- Home

Special Jury Award- Shershaah

Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co

Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music)- MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Supporting Actress- Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Non-Feature Films category

Special mention : Baale Bangara (Aniruddha Jatkar), Karuvarai (Srikanth Deva), The Healing Touch (Sweta Kumar Das) and Ek Duaa (Ram Kamal Mukherjee)

Best Narration/Voice over - Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee (HatiBondhu)

Best Music Direction - Ishaan Divecha (Succulent)

Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (If Memory Serves Me Right)

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) - Suruchi Sharma (Meen Raag)

Best Audiography (Re-recordist) - Unni Krishnan (Ek Tha Gaon)

Best Cinematography - Bittu Rawat (Paatal-Tee)

Best Direction - Bakul Matiyani (Smile Please)

Best Film On Family Values - Chand Saanse

Best Short Fiction Film - Daal Bhat (Gujarati)

Special Jury - Rekha (Marathi Film)

Best Animation Film - Kandittundu (Malayalam)

Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)

Best Exploration/Adventurous Film - Ayushman (English, Kannada)

Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sirpangal (Tamil)

Best Film On Social Issues - Mithu Di (Marathi) and Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)

Best Environmental Film - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)

Best Promotional Film - Endangered Heritage 'Warli Art'

Best Science and Technology Film - Ethos Of Darkness

Best Arts/Cultural Film - T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings To Divine

Best Writing on Cinema

Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar

Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor

Past winners

Last year, at the 68th National Film Awards, it was Ajay Devgn and Suriya who had won the Best Actor award for their performances in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively. Suriya's co-star Aparna Balamurali had won the Best Actress as well. Soororai Poottru also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail