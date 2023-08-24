National Film Awards 2023 full list of winners: Rocketry wins Best Film, The Kashmir Files wins for National Integration
The 69th National Film Awards were announced by the jury from Delhi via a press conference livestreamed on PIB's Facebook and YouTube channels.
Here's the full winners list:
Feature Film Category
Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film- Anur
Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho
Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie
Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show
Best Maithili Film- Samanantar
Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film- Home
Special Jury Award- Shershaah
Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham
Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co
Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music)- MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Supporting Actress- Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files
Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi
Best Actress- Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR
Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Non-Feature Films category
Special mention : Baale Bangara (Aniruddha Jatkar), Karuvarai (Srikanth Deva), The Healing Touch (Sweta Kumar Das) and Ek Duaa (Ram Kamal Mukherjee)
Best Narration/Voice over - Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee (HatiBondhu)
Best Music Direction - Ishaan Divecha (Succulent)
Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (If Memory Serves Me Right)
Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) - Suruchi Sharma (Meen Raag)
Best Audiography (Re-recordist) - Unni Krishnan (Ek Tha Gaon)
Best Cinematography - Bittu Rawat (Paatal-Tee)
Best Direction - Bakul Matiyani (Smile Please)
Best Film On Family Values - Chand Saanse
Best Short Fiction Film - Daal Bhat (Gujarati)
Special Jury - Rekha (Marathi Film)
Best Animation Film - Kandittundu (Malayalam)
Best Investigative Film - Looking For Challan (English)
Best Exploration/Adventurous Film - Ayushman (English, Kannada)
Best Educational Film - Sirpigalin Sirpangal (Tamil)
Best Film On Social Issues - Mithu Di (Marathi) and Three Two One (Marathi & Hindi)
Best Environmental Film - Munnam Valavu (Malayalam)
Best Promotional Film - Endangered Heritage 'Warli Art'
Best Science and Technology Film - Ethos Of Darkness
Best Arts/Cultural Film - T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings To Divine
Best Writing on Cinema
Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar
Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu
Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor
Past winners
Last year, at the 68th National Film Awards, it was Ajay Devgn and Suriya who had won the Best Actor award for their performances in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively. Suriya's co-star Aparna Balamurali had won the Best Actress as well. Soororai Poottru also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.
