National Film Awards 2023 live updates: Will Allu Arjun or Ram Charan win?

Aug 24, 2023 03:58 PM IST
National Film Awards 2023 live updates: The annual official awards will be declared in New Delhi during a press meet on Thursday.

The 69th annual National Film Awards will be declared on Thursday evening in New Delhi. From Best Actor, Best Actress to Best Film, winners in multiple awards categories will be announced with a press meet at 5pm. Check out all the updates:

National Film Awards 2023: Ram Charan and Allu Arjun fans are hoping for their win.
Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 24, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    National Film Awards 2023: NTR for supporting role?

    Fans of Jr NTR are hoping he wins Best Supporting actor for RRR. “Award deserves him @tarak9999,” read a post on X.

  • Aug 24, 2023 03:22 PM IST

    National Film Awards: Last year's winners

    Soorarai Pottru won three of the four biggest awards last year Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior took home major trophies. Read more here.

  • Aug 24, 2023 03:09 PM IST

    National Film Awards: Kangana spotted

    Ahead of National Film Awards announcement, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport. She discussed the Chandrayaan 3 landing and wished all the luck to chess champion R Praggnanandhaa for his final match. She is expected to win the Best Actress award for Thalaivi. 

  • Aug 24, 2023 03:04 PM IST

    69th National Film Awards: Will Allu Arjun win? 

    Fans of Allu Arjun are praying for his Best Actor win. “Hope for the Best. @alluarjun. Delivered one of the best performances till date in Indian cinema,” read a tweet.

  • Aug 24, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    National Film Awards 2023: Fans bat for Ram Charan 

    Fans of Ram Charan are hoping he wins the Best Actor award for his work in RRR. “Ram Charan's performance as Raju in the RRR movie has garnered global attention and recognition. His outstanding portrayal indeed merits consideration for a national award,” read a tweet.

  • Aug 24, 2023 02:33 PM IST

    National Film Awards: Announcement time

    The 69th National Film Awards will be announced at 5pm on Thursday. You can follow the same on the official social media handle of PIB India and I&B Ministry.

69th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live announcement

bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Who will win the National Film Awards this year? As the announcements arrive at 5 PM, here's how you can catch it live.

RRR, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt are some names doing the rounds for the big win.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar ropes in Kajol for Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut with Sarzameen

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. His first film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol will be seen in Sarzameen.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 02:44 PM IST
BySneha Biswas

bollywood
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 03:58 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

OMG 2 director Amit Rai says uncut version of the film will be released on OTT

After CBFC cleared OMG 2 with 27 cuts and an A certificate, director Amit Rai has revealed that the uncut version will release on OTT.

Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 01:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Seema Deo dies at 81

Veteran Marathi actor Seema Deo has died at 81. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Seema Deo is the mother of actor Abhinay Deo.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 01:43 PM IST
PTI |

Hrithik Roshan stops 'all work' to watch Chandrayaan 3 landing on moon

Hrithik Roshan and Vishal Dadlani were working on Fighter before they halted all work to watch the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon.

Hrithik Roshan cheers for Chandrayaan 3.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 12:17 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kareena says no to Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gun, Kal We Met in hilarious promo

Kareena Kapoor has unveiled a promo for her debut OTT film which will have her in a never seen before avatar.

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the promo of her new OTT film.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 12:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Manish Wadhwa: My life has changed after Pathaan and Gadar 2, the two biggest hits of 2023

Actor Manish Wadhwa talks about the how his life has changed after playing the role of Pakistan Army General in blockbusters Pathaan and Gadar 2 in 2023.

Manish Wadhwa played the role of General Hamid Iqbal in Gadar 2
bollywood
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 12:06 PM IST
ByNavya Kharbanda

Kajol: Today, men make an effort to ensure women are comfortable on set

Kajol is enjoying her new chapter in the digital medium, finding the changing script of women portrayal on screen fascinating. She is focused on the web medium rather than big screen outings. She has broken norms and tried diverse characters because of the support she received from people around her. Kajol is happy to see more women on sets and believes the film industry is a wonderful place that allows for evolution and integration of societal changes.

Kajol was last seen in web series, The Trial
bollywood
Updated on Aug 24, 2023 12:04 PM IST
BySugandha Rawal

Priyanka Chopra is proud, congratulates ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 3

Priyanka Chopra shared her happiness and congratulated the team of ISRO for the success of Chandrayaan 3 as it landed on surface of moon on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is proud of the Chandrayaan 3 success.(AP)
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 09:34 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt out of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, shoot delayed: report

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana had roped in Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Alia Bhatt as Sita but she has walked out of project due to date issues.

Alia Bhatt was in talks to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana.(AFP)
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 09:12 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

OMG 2 box office: Akshay Kumar film collects 123 crore in 13 days

OMG 2 box office: Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's film has collected ₹123 crore in less than two weeks of its release alongside Gadar 2.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in a still from OMG 2.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 08:32 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ghoomer box office: Abhishek Bachchan film earns just 4 crore in 6 days

Ghoomer box office: Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan's cricket drama has collected ₹4.4 crore in six days of its release in theatres.

Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi in a still from Ghoomer.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 07:49 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film collects 411 cr

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol's film is now moving towards the ₹500 crore mark after collecting over ₹400 crore in less than 2 weeks.

Sunny Deol (left) in a still from Gadar 2.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Saiyami says shooting for Ghoomer with 1 hand tied for 10 hours was very painful

Saiyami Kher talks to HT about Ghoomer, how difficult it was to shoot with her one hand and her recent cricket session with Sachin Tendulkar.

interview Saiyami Kher has played the role of a paraplegic bowler in Ghoomer.
bollywood
Published on Aug 24, 2023 06:10 AM IST
ByRuchi Kaushal
