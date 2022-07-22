Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 68th National Film Awards live updates: Madhya Pradesh adjudged most film-friendly state
Live

68th National Film Awards live updates: Madhya Pradesh adjudged most film-friendly state

  68th National Film Awards live updates: The winners of the National Film Awards for 2022 will be announced on Friday, July 22 by the Press Information Bureau.
68th National Film Awards live updates: Winners to be announced on Friday evening.
68th National Film Awards live updates: Winners to be announced on Friday evening.
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 04:21 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur took to his Twitter on Friday morning to inform that the awards will be announced on Friday evening after the jury members handed over their report to the Ministry.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 22, 2022 04:21 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh is most film-friendly state

    The award for most film-friendly state has been given to Madhya Pradesh. Special mention by jury to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

  • Jul 22, 2022 04:17 PM IST

    Over 400 films competing for National Film Awards this year

    Over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films are competing for the awards in 50 categories this year. The films are in 30 different languages.

  • Jul 22, 2022 04:07 PM IST

    Jury for 2022 National Film Awards led by Vipul Shah

    Filmmaker Vipul Shah leads the 10-member jury for the 68th National Film Awards. As per ANI, other members include cinematographers Dharam Gulati and GS Bhaskar, actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, as well as A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha.

  • Jul 22, 2022 03:57 PM IST

    National Film Awards ceremony being held after two years

    The physical ceremony for the National Film Awards will be held in Delhi after two years. Last year, the awards were announced but not presented at a ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Jul 22, 2022 03:47 PM IST

    68th National Film Awards: when and how to watch

    The 68th National Film Awards can be watched live on Press Information Bureau's official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

