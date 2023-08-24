National Awards: Omar Abdullah laughs at 'national integration’ award for The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and mocked The Kashmir Files after the film won the Nargis Dutt award for best feature film on national integration. The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Omar sarcastically questioned the category of the award. Also read: National Film Awards 2023 full list of winners Omar Abdullah questioned Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files after its win at National Awards 2023.

Omar Abdullah reacts to The Kashmir Files' win

The politician took to Twitter and reacted to a news article on the same shared by the news agency PTI. He wrote, “National integration,” and added a laughing face emoji. Reacting to his tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote back, “This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed. Thanks again.”

Vivek Agnihotri on the win

On Thursday, the 69th National Awards were announced. After The Kashmir Files fetched a space in the winners' list, director Vivek Agnihotri shared a video from the US. He said, "I am in America and got the news in the morning that The Kashmir Files has won the 69th National Award. It is one of the most prestigious awards of our country. I have always said that The Kashmir Files is not only my film but it's a film for all the Kashmiris, who have been the victim of terrorism in the Valley. It's the voice of plight of Kashmiris who faced terrorism and it's medium through which their pain was shared with the whole country. I dedicate this award to all the victims of terrorism."

Anupam Kher celebrates

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher shared still images from the film on Instagram. He added to the caption, “NATIONAL AWARD: Delighted and proud that #TheKashmirFiles won the prestigious and most important #NationalAward - Nargis Dutt award for #BestFeatureFilm on national integration. Not only as an actor but also being an executive producer on the film I am so happy for this recognition for our film. Would have loved to win an award for my acting too. But how will I be motivated and thrilled to work more if all of my wishes get fulfilled so soon? No worries! Next time! My heartfelt congratulations to every winner! Jai Ho!”

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2022. Written by Vivek and produced by Zee Studios, the film revolved around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. It starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others.

