Rashmika Mandanna shares why she doesn’t speak English at movie events: ‘I am just uncomfortable…’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently attended the pre-release event of Anand Deverakonda’s upcoming film Gam Gam Ganesha. While fans were thrilled to see her pictures and videos from the event, some who didn’t know Telugu wished she had spoken in English. Here’s what Rashmika had to say when responding to the request. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 song Sooseki: Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun get their groove on in BTS video. Watch) Rashmika Mandanna at the pre-release event of Gam Gam Ganesha.

‘Will think I am disrespectful’

A fan, expressing their desire to understand Rashmika at the event, shared a picture and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “You continued speaking in Telugu, which we couldn't understand. Don't you think that if you have fans in the North, they would also like to hear you speak? If you speak in English, more people will be able to understand you, not only in the North but also those who speak Kannada, Tamil, or Malayalam.”

Responding to them, Rashmika explained why she doesn’t speak English at movie events. She stated that she doesn’t want to be ‘disrespectful’, writing, “I try my best to talk in English so that everyone of you understand me no matter where you are from… but I am just uncomfortable with the fact that many people who want me to speak in their language will think that I am disrespectful of the language or that I don’t know the language, but- I’ll try my best.”

The fan replied to her again claiming that they didn’t want to ‘complain’ but just let her know that she has fans from across the country.

‘Rowdy Boy is my favourite co-star’

Videos of Anand putting Rashmika on the spot and pulling her leg also did rounds on X on Tuesday. Anand asked Rashmika who her favourite co-star was, forcing her to playfully give a name, as fans chanted ‘rowdy’ in the background. Rashmika couldn’t stop giggling as she said, “Anand nuvvu naa family ra, itla spot lo pedte etla? (Anand, you’re my family, why are you putting me on the spot?)” After he still pushes her to answer, she says, “Sare, Rowdy Boy. (Okay, it’s Vijay Deverakonda.)”

Upcoming work

Rashmika has numerous films lined up in Hindi and Telugu. In Hindi, she’ll star in Sikandar with Salman Khan and Chhava with Vicky Kaushal. In Telugu, she’ll star in Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun, Kubera with Dhanush, apart from The Girlfriend and Rainbow.