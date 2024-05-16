Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 The Rule not postponed; says film's team

Sukumar’s Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has amassed a colossal fan base, is undeniably one of the most eagerly anticipated films this year. Recent speculations by Peeping Moon about potential crew changes and a subsequent postponement of the release date have stirred some concerns. However, the film’s team is here to quell these rumours and assure you of the film's steady progress. (Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule makers spent ₹60 crore on Gangamma Thalli jatara scene: Report) Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 postponed?

The website reported that editor Antony Ruben left the film, citing date issues and that Naveen Nooli might be roped in to complete editing. While they reported that this would not change the release date, fans were still left worried.

A source from the film’s team reiterates the unwavering commitment to the release date, assuring Hindustan Times, “Pushpa 2 will be releasing on August 15; that’s a firm commitment.” Another source also confirms, “Allu Arjun will complete shooting for the film this month, and by June, the rest of the shooting will be wrapped up. So there’s no possibility of the film being delayed.”

Curiously, both sources remained mum when asked if the film’s editor had been changed. One of the sources claimed, “It would be difficult to make changes in crew this late in the game,” but refused to confirm if Antony was still on board the project.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is Sukumar’s sequel to his massive 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rule. The film will see Allu, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. While the previous film saw Pushpa rise from a daily wage labourer to a red sanders smuggler and gangster, the sequel will see him struggle to maintain his power. The filmmakers already released a teaser and a single titled Pushpa Pushpa that received good response. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in theatres on August 15.