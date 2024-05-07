 Fahadh Faasil calls Ranbir Kapoor the ‘best actor in the country,’ says he doesn't consider himself as a pan-India star | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Fahadh Faasil calls Ranbir Kapoor the ‘best actor in the country,’ says he doesn't consider himself as a pan-India star

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 07, 2024 01:10 PM IST

Fahadh Faasil shared he has friends from the Hindi film industry with whom he is constantly in touch with. He also shared his plans on doing a Hindi film.

Fahadh Faasil is impressed by Ranbir Kapoor's performances. In a new interview with Film Companion, Fahadh called Ranbir the ‘best actor in the country.’ Fahadh also shared his thoughts on being labelled as a pan-India star and said that he is just an actor who is interested in doing films that he likes. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Fahadh Faasil meets Sukumar for the reading session; fans ask where's Allu Arjun?)

Fahadh Faasil talked about working in Hindi films in a new interview.
What Fahadh said

During the interview when Fahadh was asked about the impact of his films and his image as an actor, the actor said, “I don't have to hide anything, I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. I don't think people expect magic from me, from Pushpa. It's a pure collaboration, love for Suku [Sukumar] Sir. My stuff is here. Very clearly. It doesn't get to me because I and a lot of my friends here think and believe that Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade. Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors India has ever produced. Ranbir [Kapoor], I mean, the best actor in the country. So, I don't know what they see in me.”

About being a pan-India star

Fahadh also shared his thoughts on him being considered as a pan-India star. He added, “No, I am just an actor. I have nothing to do with pan-India. I just do my stuff. And I do what I believe and the idea is never films do business. That's… that's secondary. But the films I do here, I don't I can ever do it anywhere else.” He also shared that he wants to interact with people once the film is out and that is something he is eager to see, how the audience can discover in the film.

Fahadh earned widespread acclaim recently for his performance in Aavesham. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film revolves around a classic fish-out-of-water scenario wherein three college students find themselves entangled in unexpected circumstances. Fahadh plays an eccentric Bengaluru-based don in the film. He will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of his career. He will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Recently, pictures of the actors on set leaked online and went viral. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.

