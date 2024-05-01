 Pushpa Pushpa: First single from Pushpa 2 The Rule is a celebration of Allu Arjun's role. Watch - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Pushpa Pushpa: First single from Pushpa 2 The Rule is a celebration of Allu Arjun's role. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 01, 2024 05:37 PM IST

Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres this August.

The makers of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule released the first single from the film on May 1. Titled Pushpa Pushpa, the number has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad with vocals by Nakash Aziz and Deepak Blue, apart from lyrics by Chandrabose. (Also Read: Decoding Allu Arjun's androgynous jatara look in Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser)

Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa Pushpa - first single from Pushpa 2: The Rule

The first single, which is 4-minutes-19-seconds long is a celebration of Allu's character Pushpa Raj with the lyrics reflecting that. The lyrical video is interspersed with scenes from the film, apart from the lyrics of the song superimposed on them. Those who missed Allu's dancing in Pushpa: The Rise will have an opportunity to see him show off his moves in the sequel, if the video is anything to go by. The actor shows off a ‘shoe drop step’, ‘phone step’ and ‘chai step’ as the makers put it.

The song was first teased in the recently-released announcement the makers made, revealing that the first single from the film will be released soon. The single was initially supposed to be released at 11 am today but the makers postponed the release to 5 pm. Numerous memes had cropped up when the makers first announced it, with some even comparing it to Ravi Teja’s dialogue from his film Touch Chesi Chudu. But some seemed to love the glimpse, making their own fan-edits.

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu, Rashmika and Fahadh reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others will also star in it. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is slated for release on August 15 this year.

The makers recently released a special teaser on Allu’s birthday, which saw him in a jatara getup in Mathangi vesham. Allu’s first look in the vesham was first released on his birthday last year. Back then, they also released a glimpse titled ‘Where is Pushpa?’ which hinted at how much the character’s life has changed and how he became someone loved by many. With the film’s release inching near, the makers plan on releasing more updates soon.

