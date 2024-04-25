 Hilarious ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ memes go viral ahead of first single release from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Hilarious ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ memes go viral ahead of first single release from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Featuring everyone from Ravi Teja and Fahadh Faasil to Shiva Rajkumar, Trisha, and Raghu Babu, movie buffs have shared hilarious Pushpa memes on X (Twitter).

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule announced on Wednesday that the first single from the film will be released on May 1. But little did they know that the 20-second clip they released of the song, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, would result in numerous memes, some of which aren’t flattering. (Also Read: Is Allu Arjun campaigning for Congress in this new clip? Here's the fact)

Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Pushpa Pushpa memes galore

In the short clip shared by the makers, a singer sings Pushpa, Pushpa, Pushpa Raj in a modulated voice, joined by a chorus halfway through. The first single will be released at 11.07 AM on May 1, but fans and movie buffs are in no mood to wait till then.

“What is this ra nana,” wrote a user on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a line by Ravi Teja from Touch Chesi Chudu in which he sarcastically says, “What do you mean Pushpa, Pushpa, Pushpa? Go sell peanuts at the beach.”

Another user used the audio from the announcement and a video featuring Raghu Babu from the 2005 film Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, which shows Trisha getting teased on a train. One fan shared a clip of Shiva Rajkumar’s song Pushpa Pushpa from the 2023 Kannada film Vedha.

However, there were some memes of fans celebrating the release of the number, too. One used the song from the announcement over a clip of Mahesh Babu dancing to Mawaa Enthaina from Guntur Kaaram. Another used clips of Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise to clear a flattering video.

One of the videos also saw Allu and Rashmika Mandanna dancing to Saami Saami in the previous film, syncing it to the audio from the announcement video.

 

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu, Rashmika and Fahadh reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The movie is slated for release on August 15 this year. The makers recently released a special teaser on Allu’s birthday, which saw him in a jatara getup.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Hilarious 'Pushpa Pushpa' memes go viral ahead of first single release from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule
