Is Allu Arjun campaigning for Congress in this new clip? Here's the fact

As the Lok Sabha elections began, the number of deepfake videos of celebrities have been increasingly surfacing on social media platforms. On Monday, too, a clip of actor Allu Arjun emerged on X (formerly Twitter). As the clip was shared, it was said that he is campaigning for the Congress party. However, this isn't the fact. (Also Read | Allu Arjun makes grand entry at India Day parade in New York: ‘It was an honour') An old clip of Allu Arjun emerged on X.

Allu Arjun's clip re-surfaces

In the video, Allu Arjun is seen waving and smiling at the people while standing in an open-top vehicle. His wife, Sneha Reddy, is also seen next to him. He wore a white suit, while Sneha was seen in a mustard saree. Several people were also seen around the couple.

The video was shared with the caption, "Allu Arjun is in the field to honour Congress." "Allu Arjun is the biggest superstar of India. He is campaigning for Congress party," said another person.

The fact

The video is originally from 2022 when Allu Arjun was in New York, where he represented India at one of the most well-known annual events organised by the Indian diaspora in the US – the India Day parade. Allu was then honoured with the title of grand marshal.

He had then shared videos from the event, which celebrated 75 years of India's independence. Sharing a video of himself waving the national flag at the parade, Allu had written on Instagram Stories, “It was an honour being the grand marshal at the India Day parade in New York.”

In the last few months deepfake videos of Aamir Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif emerged on social media platforms. Recently, a deepfake video of Ranveer Singh had also surfaced.

Allu Arjun's upcoming film

The actor will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, it follows the first installment Pushpa 1: The Rise, which sets up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Fahadh Faasil's inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. The film will hit the theatres on August 15.