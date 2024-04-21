Trisha says life has come ‘full circle’ with re-release of Vijay-starrer Ghilli: ‘Woke up to blockbuster vibes again’

It has been a dry week for theatres in Tamil Nadu with no big releases lined up. The makers of Dharani’s Ghilli, starring Vijay and Trisha, made the most of it by re-releasing a remastered 4K version of the 2004 blockbuster in theatres in Tamil Nadu and a few other countries like UK, France and Ireland, much to the delight of fans. (Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Trisha, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth cast their votes in Chennai) Vijay and Trisha in a still from Ghilli.

Trisha on Ghilli re-release

Ghilli is a remake of Gunasekhar’s 2003 Telugu film Okkadu, which starred Mahesh Babu and Bhumika. It is still considered one of Vijay and Trisha’s best films. Trisha took to Instagram to share two stills of Vijay and her from the film.

She also shared videos of fans dancing along to the songs in theatre as she danced on-screen, writing, “If this is not coming full circle I don’t know what is. Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN. 2004 (infinity emoji) 2024 #ghilli #GhilliFDFS #GhilliReReleased.”

Prakash Raj, who plays the antagonist in the film also shared a picture clicked with Vijay, writing, “Hai Chellam sssss. We are back.”

Numerous fans have shared pictures and videos clicked in theatres across the world while watching the film. “FRANCE. SINGAPORE. MALAYSIA. SRI LANKA. #Ghilli storm hits overseas markets and TODAY TAMIL NADU is getting ready for the festival,” wrote a fan, sharing videos clicked during the film screening. Another wrote, “Mad response for FDFS, velu raid once again in big screen.”

Upcoming work

Vijay is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time, which will show him in a dual role. The film, which also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth and Prabhu Deva will release in theatres in September. He is yet to announce what his last project will be before he takes up politics in 2026. Trisha is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi with director Magizh Thirumeni and actors Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja and Thug Life with director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan. She is also working in the Malayalam films Ram and Identity, apart from Vishwambhara in Telugu.