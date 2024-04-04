Ajith topples speeding car as he shoots for Vidaa Muyarchi without any stunt double. Watch

A few videos of actor Ajith shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi have emerged on social media platforms. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Lyca Productions shared videos of Ajith doing a daring stunt without a stunt double. The clips are from November last year. (Also Read | Ajith Kumar whips up some piping hot biryani for his biker friends. Watch) Ajith and Arav shoot for Vidaa Muyarchi.

Ajith chooses a daring stunt

In the first clip, Ajith drives a car with Arav strapped in the passenger seat. Amid a fast and furious car chase, the vehicle, after a few seconds, topples as the duo balance themselves. The next two videos show different angles of the car being driven off the road and toppling over. Following that, the crew of the film rushed towards the car.

Watch videos of Ajith toppling car

Sharing the clips, Lyca Productions wrote, "Bravery knows no bounds! (Flexed biceps emoji) Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double (saluting face and fire emojis)." Ajith's manager, Suresh Chandra, posted the clips and wrote, "Vidaamuyarchi filming. November 2023.

Fans react to clips

Reacting to the videos, a fan wrote, "Dedication levels at peak." "Even though not required to take that risk, still doing it," tweeted another person. "Movie is going to be a Huge Blockbuster anyways," wrote a person. "Shocking #AjithKumar Hard work," read a tweet. "What a dedicated person to the job he is doing," said another fan. "Don't take too much risk for us please, Thala," commented an X user.

About Vidaa Muyarchi

The film also features Arjun Sarja, Trisha and Regina Cassandra. It has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film's release date is yet to be revealed. As per Cinemaexpress, it was announced in January this year, that the Azerbaijan schedule for Vidaa Muyarchi was wrapped. The upcoming film is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and is backed by Lyca Productions.

The shooting of the film began in October 2023. Initially, it was supposed to be directed by Vignesh Shivn. He was later replaced by Magizh Thirumeni. The technical crew of Vidaa Muyarchi, as per the report, include music composer Anirudh Ravichander, editor N B Srikanth, and cinematographer Nirav Shah. Netflix has acquired the film's post-theatrical digital rights.

