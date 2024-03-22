Ajith Kumar whips up some piping hot biryani for his biker friends. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar recently went on a biking trip with his friends, pictures and videos of which have surfaced on X. The actor, who will soon resume shooting for one of his upcoming films, took a break from work to head on a short trip where he even cooked for his friends. (Also Read: Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar to team up with Adhik Ravichandran for next) Ajith Kumar whips up some biryani for his friends(X)

Ajith makes biryani

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to X on Wednesday to share pictures of Ajith playing pool with his biker friends and spending quality time with them. He also shared a video of the actor teaching young bikers some tips and tricks on how to use their powerful bikes. The bikers can be seen following his instructions and nodding along.

But the video that caught everyone’s attention was the one that saw Ajith whip up a piping hot pot of biryani. The actor can be seen layering the rice and meat carefully in the pot and putting finishing touches once it’s done. A friend of his can be seen enjoying the aroma, with the actor, later mixing the biryani before serving it to his friends.

Recent hospitalisation

Ajith’s fans were recently worried when they saw him and his wife Shalini head to a hospital in Chennai recently. There were also rumours that he would get operated for a cyst from his brain. However, the actor went in for a general check-up earlier this month when the doctors noticed that a nerve connecting his brain to his ear was inflamed. They performed a minor procedure to correct that and kept him overnight.

Upcoming work

Ajith will soon be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles and music by Anirudh Ravichandran. The actor will resume filming for the action thriller later this month. He will also star in a film by Adhik Ravichandran, titled Good Bad Ugly, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Devi Sri Prasad composing the music.

