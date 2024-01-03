Ajith Kumar dances his heart out with hotel staff in Dubai on New Year. Watch

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar celebrated New Year's Eve in Dubai along with his family. A new video of the actor dancing with a member of a hotel staff has gone viral on social media. Fans reacted enthusiastically to the video of the Thunivu star and shared their reactions in the comments. (Also read: Rajinikanth invited to Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP leader Ra.Arjunamurthy shares pics) Ajith Kumar shook a leg with a hotel staff during New Year celebrations.

Ajith Kumar's latest video

Ajith Kumar seemed to be in a light mood in the latest video, which is now being shared on the actor's fan account on X. The actor put his guard down and danced with a female member of the hotel staff. The actor was seen in a white shirt and jeans, and sported black shades. As he grooved along, many fans captured the moment on their mobiles and cheered along. His wife Shalini was also seen in the video.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan said: "I love this version. Ajith anna is on fire!!" Another wrote: "Man requested for not taking video but now he caught red-handed (laughing face emoticon)." A second fan said, "His dance moves looks wow, enjoying his life happily in his own way!" "Love this dance of Ajith sir, happy new year to him and his family," read another comment.

Another video of Ajith also appeared on X, where he was seen coming down from a cruise ship in Dubai. He also interacted with some fans and requested them not to click pictures.

Upcoming projects

Ajith was last seen in Thunivu. A heist thriller, it marked the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also starred Manju Warrier in a key role. Set mostly inside a bank, the film revolves around financial scams and how it affects the general public.

Ajith will be next seen in Magizh Thirumeni's Vidaa Muyarchi. The filming took place in Azerbaijan recently. It also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra.

