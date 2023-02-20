Ajith's Thunivu co-star Manju Warrier takes inspiration from him, shares video as she buys bike worth over 20 lakh

Actor Manju Warrier has taken inspiration from actor Ajith Kumar and bought a new bike, BMW R 1250 GS. Taking to Instagram, Manju posted a video as she bought the bike from Kochi. In the clip, Manju spoke to several people, signed documents, and unveiled her bike. (Also Read | Ajith Kumar explores Thailand on biking trip after completing Thunivu shoot)

The actor was given the key to her bike after which she took a ride on it. Manju Warrier was dressed in a maroon shirt, black pants, and shoes. She also wore dark sunglasses and had a mask on her face.

Sharing the video, Manju captioned the post, "A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. (Red heart emoji) PS: Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me (smiling and folded hands emojis)."

She also added, "Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumar Sir (red heart and folded hands emojis). #bmw #gs1250 #bmwkochi @bineeshchandra." As per the BMW website, the bike costs around ₹20.55 lakh.

Reacting to the post, actor R Madhavan commented, "Heyyyyyyy. Congratulations and have a safe and fun ride." Manju responded, "Thanks Maddy!" Tovino Thomas dropped a fire emoji while Pearle Maaney said, "Wow (fire and heart eyes emojis)."

Ajith is known as an avid biker. He goes on road trips on his bike at least once a year. Last year, he took a biking expedition in Thailand as well as Europe with his friends. He also took a trip on his bike and rode through Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar among others places.

Ajith and Manju worked together in Thunivu, a heist thriller helmed by H Vinoth. Apart from them, the film also stars John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar. It is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Thunivu hit the theatres on the occasion of Pongal 2023. Thunivu marked the third collaboration of director H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar and Boney Kapoor. Ajith will be seen in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON