Ajith Kumar explores Thailand on biking trip after completing Thunivu shoot, fans love his ‘boss’ avatar. See pics

Actor Ajith Kumar, who recently completed shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Thunivu with director H Vinoth, has taken his biking expedition to Thailand. He recently explored different locations of Europe with his biker gang friends. Pictures of Ajith from Thailand sporting his driving gear along with his bike have surfaced on social media and his fans have reacted with excitement. Also read: Ajith Kumar brings Trichy to a standstill; thousands of fans gather to catch a glimpse of the actor

Ajith, who is an avid biker, goes on road trips on his bike at least once a year. A fan page of Ajith took to Twitter to share the pictures of his latest trip. In a set of pictures, Ajith can be seen riding his bike across different parts of Thailand. Many fans shared his photos, with some writing comments like ‘the boss’. Many also dropped fire emojis on biking photos of the actor shared online.

Ajith recently also completed touring several parts of North India on his bike. He rode through Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar among others places. After finishing his biking trip, Ajith went to Bangkok to complete the reminder portion of Thunivu, which is gearing up for release for Pongal festival next year. This project marks his third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.

Recently, Boney Kapoor confirmed that Manju Warrier has been signed opposite Ajith Kumar in the film. She recently also joined Ajith on his biking expedition for a few days. She posted some pictures from the trip on her Twitter page. “Huge thanks to our Super Star Rider Ajith Kumar Sir! Honoured to be joining Adventure Riders India for my first ever two-wheeler road trip! Thank you Ajith Sir for introducing me to @suprej and @sardar_sarfaraz_khan. Thank you Sir! Thank u #bineeshchandra for joining. (sic),” she wrote.

A few months ago, Boney took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from the project and fans wanted to know if Ajith was playing a negative character. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Prep mode on AK61(sic)”. Boney Kapoor forayed into Tamil industry with the Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai, which starred Ajithin the role originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

