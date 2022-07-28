Ajith Kumar brings Trichy to a standstill; thousands of fans gather to catch a glimpse of the actor. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was in Trichy on Wednesday to participate in the 47th Tamil Nadu rifle shooting championship, brought the city to a near standstill as thousands of his fans gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of him. The local police had to be involved to handle the crowd as Ajith could not exit the venue to reach the airport for his flight back to Chennai. Read more: Ajith Kumar takes an evening walk in Paris, interacts with fans

After completing the preliminary rounds in Coimbatore, Ajith arrived in Trichy on Wednesday for the remaining leg of the competition. Pictures and videos from the venue have surfaced on social media. Ajith had won six medals last year in the Tamil Nadu State Shooting championship.

In one of the videos, Ajith can be seen outside the venue, waving tot his fans and greeting them with folded hands. In the video, the deafening cheer of the crowd gathered outside is unmissable. In another video, a lady police official is seen instructing the crowd assembled to see Ajith and asking them to behave properly, when the actor steps out. She’s seen telling them to see him and allow him to leave the place peacefully as he has to go to the airport.

Police speaking to the crowd which has come to see Ajith in Trichy..

On the career front, Ajith is busy filming his upcoming project, currently titled AK 61. This project marks his third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Recently, Boney confirmed that actor Manju Warrier has been signed opposite Ajith in the film. Boney took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from their next movie and fans wanted to know if Ajith was playing a negative character.

Boney forayed into Tamil industry with the Pink-remake Nerkonda Paarvai, which starred Ajith in the role originally played by actor Amitabh Bachchan in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Prep mode on AK61 (sic)”.

