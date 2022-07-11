Ajith Kumar takes an evening walk in Paris, interacts with fans and signs jersey at Eiffel Tower. Watch video

Actor Ajith Kumar is currently in France and has been interacting with his fans there. In a video shared by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabaka on the platform, Ajith walked on the streets of Paris and spoke to a few of his fans. In the video, Ajith stood near the Eiffel Tower at night wearing a white shirt, black blazer and pants. He also opted for dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Ajith Kumar goes on bike trip across Europe. See pics)

In another part of the video, he signed the jersey of a fan. Though it wasn't audible the actor mouthed the words, "Thank you." The clip was shared with the caption, "#AjithKumar greeting each and every fan in Paris."

In another clip, the actor roamed with his team in the city. Several pictures shared on Instagram showed the actor posing for pictures with his fans. He was seen having dinner with several people. In the photo, Ajith along with his friends raised a toast as they smiled for the camera.

Earlier, Ajith posed with a young fan in Paris. In the picture, Ajith knelt on the floor as a girl stood next to him. The actor was seen dressed in the same outfit in all the pictures and videos.

Last month, Ajith travelled to Europe with his friends for a road trip. Several pictures of the actor in his driving gear along with his bike were shared online. London-based entrepreneur and adventure rider Suprej Venkat shared photos on his Twitter account. He travelled with Ajith on the trip. An avid biker, Ajith went on a road trip last year too.

Ajith has been busy shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film with director H Vinoth. Currently dubbed AK61, the film marks Ajith's third consecutive collaboration with the director and producer Boney Kapoor. In the film, Manju Warrier will be seen opposite Ajith. Earlier this year, Boney share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from the movie. He wrote on Twitter, “Prep mode on AK61."

The actor was last seen in Valimai, in which he played a cop who goes after an outlaw biker gang. The film also featured Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in Kannada and Telugu along with the original Tamil version. The film earned over Rs150 crore at the box office.

